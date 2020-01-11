|
Donald J. Haslam
Town of Poughkeepsie - Donald J. Haslam, 95, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Pines in Poughkeepsie.
Don was a wonderful man who lived a full life. "DJ" was a loyal and loving husband to his wife Grace. They were married more than 70 years. He loved everyone but most of all, he loved to be loved. The world has very few men as great as Don. When someone needed an example of a true gentleman, they needed to look no further. He held doors, stood when a lady entered the room, spoke with kindness and love always. He was gentle and sensitive; loyal and devoted.
Don and Grace built a life full of love for their family. There was always music playing in the house. You felt loved and welcomed when you were in the circle of life they built.
Don was a proud veteran, serving in WWII as a member of the United States Air Force. He worked for more than 40 years at IBM in their Poughkeepsie plant and was a member of the Quarter Century club. He was a volunteer fireman at Arlington Fire Department. He loved to Square Dance and in his younger years, He and Grace were very active in the Boots & Bows Square Dance Club.
Don was born on October 24, 1924, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to Robert and Elizabeth Haslam.
He was a loving brother to the late Frances, Kay and Bob and step sister Dolly. A graduate of Arlington High School class of 1940, He married the one and only true love of his life, Grace Ferguson, on September 19, 1944. She predeceased him on November 30, 2015. Together they had three wonderful children. Donna and Husband Michael Mucci of Wappingers Falls, N.Y., John T. Haslam of Beacon, N.Y. and Donald Mark Haslam of Maine.
Don was a wonderful grandfather to Melissa and Michael LaBare and Drew and Sarah Mucci all of Reston, VA. He would often say how proud he was of his grandchildren and how much joy they brought him.
Perhaps his greatest joys in life were those times spent enjoying his great-grandchildren, Isabele LaBare, Rocco Mucci, Sophie LaBare, Luca Mucci and Ellie Marie Mucci.They moved the sun in his eyes and his face would light up when he was near them. He also loved and was loved by Kym and Mark Ward, their sons Jacob and Cove, as well as many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
You never saw Don without a smile on his face and a friendly hug and a smooch for the ladies. He was always the life of the party. The parties will now be a little less festive without this wonderful man. He will be missed beyond measure and will be loved forever.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Pines for the love and care that they showed to Don while he lived there. It brought great comfort to his family to know that he was cared for and treated with respect and dignity.
There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 10:00 AM at St. Martin dePorres Church, Cedar Valley Road Poughkeepsie. Entombment Community Mausoleum, Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements are in charge of Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020