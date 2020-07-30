Donald J. Minard Sr.
Poughkeepsie, New York - Donald J. Minard, Sr. 78, of Poughkeepsie, NY died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Donald was born on November 19, 1941 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Harold Minard, Sr. and Joyce Hewlett Minard. He married the former Linda North in Connecticut on April 24, 1964 and survives at home.
A local resident, Don retired from industry and Local 338. He bartended or Nite Cap, Log Cabin, American Legion and the Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge. His last employment was with NYS Hudson River Psychiatric Center.
Don loved baseball and played for several teams including Nite Cap, Stadium and the Elks Senior League. He managed Little League teams and was an ASA umpire. Don's greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Through the years, almost all of them were taken on vacation to Walt Disney World. He maintained a backyard pool for over 50 years so all can enjoy. Providing for his family was always Don's priority. He wasn't a perfect man but he loved his family and especially the love of his life, his wife Linda.
In addition to his wife Linda, Don was survived by his son Donald (Rene) Minard, daughters Robin (Darryll) Reilly, Donna (Gale) Morse, Carrie (John) White, Lori Ashton, Mary Minard, grandchildren Tanner Hollister, Dominique Hollister, Darryll Reilly, Jr. Danielle (Nick) McAvoy, Ashley Reilly, James (Mary Grace) McDonald, Erin McDonald, Shannon (Chris) Scherden, Joseph Reilly, Donald Minard, III, Shane (Ashley) Minard, Brittney Minard, several great grandchildren, brothers Richard (Gail) Minard, Darren (Darlene) Minard and sister Joanne (John) Reardon. Don was predeceased by his brother Harold "Bud" Minard.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Poughkeepsie Elks Lodge will hold a Memorial Service at 2:30pm at the Funeral Home. Inurnment will be on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com