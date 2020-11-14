1/1
Donald James McGinness
1942 - 2020
Donald James Mc Ginness

Millerton - Donald James Mc Ginness, 78, a five year resident of Millerton, NY and a former longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY died unexpectedly on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his home in Millerton. Mr. Mc Ginness had a 35 year career in the telephone communication industry which began with the NY Telephone Company, NYNEX and Bell Atlantic and ultimately led him to retirement from Verizon on November 20, 2003.

Born January 28, 1942 in Ossining, NY he was the son of the late William J. and Mary J. (Kuchenmeister) Mc Ginness. He attended Ossining High School and graduated with the class of 1959. He also attended Westchester Community College from 1959-1961 and Dutchess Community College from 1998-2001. He served on active duty in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on December 19, 1967 at which time he received the National Defense Service Metal and the Vietnam Service Metal. On October 17, 1975 in Millerton, he married Karen D. Sarles of Pocantico Hills, NY. Mrs. Mc Ginness survives at home in Millerton. Mr. Mc Ginness was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, NY, a member of the Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree) Council No. 11553 of Engelwood,FL, a life member of the Ossining Steamer Co. #1 in Ossining, NY and a charter member of the Royal Order of the Blue Vests of the Hudson Valley Vol. Fireman's Association.

Don will be fondly remembered by his loving family and many friends for his finicky, meticulous and sometimes stubborn ways and for always carrying a printed map with notations for any drive he took. He lived and loved simply. He was always there to show his loving support time and time again. He rarely missed a soccer or baseball practice when his grandchildren were on the field and he was so very proud of his daughter and his son for all their accomplishments in life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Don is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Jessica Elliott of Amenia, his son Patrick Mc Ginness of Millerton and two grandchildren, Abigail and Jack Elliott of Amenia. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jack M. Mc Ginness in 2000.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial with Naval Military Honors will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Route 22, Amenia, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
