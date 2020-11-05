Donald Kustrup Paterson
Buffalo, NY - Donald Kustrup Paterson ended his journey here with us on Thursday October 29, 2020 in Buffalo, NY surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband to Luz Paterson whom he married on August 6,1963. A loving father and grandfather who is survived by his four children, Elizabeth Paterson Dykes, Donald Paterson Jr., Sandra Paterson, Les Paterson and his wife Laura and three grandchildren, Annalise Dykes, Samantha Dykes and Cassidy Paterson. He loved his family dearly- he was an Uncle/ Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. There was not a family event he would not venture to from his home in NC to be able to share in the joy or grief for those he cared about. His legacy is one of being a passionate man, he was passionate about his family, his faith, his work and his sports teams. As a coach he would say that you can achieve anything if you are willing to work hard and be passionate about it. There will have a viewing and funeral service on Saturday November 7th to celebrate his life at Yorktown Funeral Home 945 E. Main Street, Shrub Oak, NY 10588, (914) 962-0700. Link for service information: https://www.yorktownfuneralhome.com/
In lieu of flowers we are asking for donations to Hospice Buffalo https://www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving/donation-form
(716) 686-8090