Donald M. Allardyce, Jr.
Staatsburg - Donald M. Allardyce, Jr. 87, of Staatsburg, NY, died February 10, 2019 in Newton, MA after a period of declining health. Born in Atlanta, GA to Donald M. and Margaret L. (Middleditch) Allardyce, he was a graduate of the Peddie School, NJ and attended Lehigh University. He was the loving husband of Phyllis (Wehner), who predeceased him. Don leaves behind a daughter, Karen Allardyce of Sudbury, MA. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Meghan A. Bowler of Nashville, TN, Christopher D. Bowler of Waltham, MA, Matthew A. Bowler of Sudbury, MA, and 3 step-grandchildren: Miriam Allardyce, and Miguel and Mayra Navarrete of Las Vegas, NV. He leaves two brothers, Fred A. Allardyce of Westerly, RI, and Robert B. Allardyce of Schenectady, NY. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Mark D. Allardyce. He was the owner of Spectrum Paint and Wallpaper, Newburgh, NY. He touched many lives with his passion for classical music, sense of humor, and loving nature. A memorial service will be held at Christ Church, Westerly, RI on February 16, at 11am. For online guest book, please visit Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 14, 2019