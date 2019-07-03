Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson Street,
Fishkill, NY
Resources
1958 - 2019
East Fishkill - Donald G. Nameth, 61, a lifelong area resident, died on July 1, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born in Beacon on January 26, 1958, he was the son of James and Lillian (Pearson) Nameth. Don graduated from Pace University, and was employed as a banker, working for the Bank of New York in Poughkeepsie, M&T Bank in Fishkill and Sterling Bank in Montebello. From the age of 16, Don was a volunteer firefighter, first for Slater Chemical Fire Company in Glenham, and currently with the Hillside Lake Fire Company #3 in the East Fishkill Fire District. He was a Past President for the Southern Dutchess Exchange Club and volunteered with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

On September 3, 1994 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fishkill, Don married the love of his life, Diane Herring, who survives at home. He is also survived by his three sons who were his world, Kyle, Ryan and Trevor; his mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Raymond Herring; his sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Jimmy Johnson; his sister-in-law, Victoria Nameth; his sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Gary Crossman; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hillside Lake Fire Company #3, 207 Hillside Lake Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 or the East Fishkill Soccer Club, PO Box 249, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533. Please visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 3, 2019
