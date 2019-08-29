|
|
Donald Otis
New Paltz - Donald Raymond Otis, 88, of New Paltz, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Born March 10, 1931 in Gardiner, New York, he was the son of the late Raymond J. and Agnes (Bouton) Otis. He married Florence Ferris in September of 1985 in New Paltz, New York.
Don was born in the Trapps and grew up in and around Minnewaska. His father was the outside foreman for the two hotels there. Don himself ran the Minnewaska power plant as a young man. After graduating from college, he worked as an engineer for Central Hudson for 45 years. Upon his retirement in 1995, he became Building Inspector for the town of Gardiner. He stepped down from that position after ten years and began his own home building business.
Don loved to be outside and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp on Lake Champlain. He adored his family, friends and his beloved dogs. Don was capable of building or fixing almost anything and was source of advice and assistance to many. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Otis.
In addition to loving wife, Florence, survivors include his children, Nancy Otis and her husband, Shawn Halbijohn of Gardiner, Andrew Otis of Ardsley, NY, William Otis of New Paltz, Lisa Otis of New Paltz and Kevin Charles Harp of New Paltz, NY; his sister, June Lewis of Miami, FL; his grandchildren, Caroline Converse of Troy, NY, Sharon Otis of New Paltz, Desiree Otis of Pinedale, WY, Timothy Otis of Saranac Lake, Tia Halbijohn of Gardiner, Luella Otis of Ardsley, NY, Madison Harp and Kaden Harp of New Paltz; 3 great grandchildren, Penelope, Hudson, and Lila; his beloved dog, Bunny; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, New York.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with Fr. Sal Cordaro from St. Joseph's Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at the Rosendale Plains Cemetery, Springtown Road, Tillson, New York.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Don's name be made to the Mohonk Preserve, by contacting Director of Donor Relations, Mallory Pierce at [email protected] or calling (845) 255-0919 ext. 1240.
Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family of Don with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.copelandfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 29, 2019