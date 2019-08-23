|
Donald P. Adams
Poughkeepsie, New York - Donald P. Adams, 87, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on August 20, 2019. Don was a life-long resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie who, together with his brother Ralph, established one of the area's most recognizable family businesses, Adams Fairacre Farms. Don was born in Poughkeepsie on July 2, 1932, to the late Ralph A. Adams and Mary Rogers Adams. He was class president of Arlington High School, from which he graduated in 1950, and helped design the signature Arlington anchor. Following high school, Don began working full-time at the family farm, selling produce to local residents. Upon his father's death in 1957, he and his brother Ralph took over the business. On November 22, 1958, Don married the love of his life, Dale A. Shorter at Holy Trinity Church. Don was an incredibly hard worker and strong visionary, enjoying all aspects of the business, including the creative side of drawing architectural floor plans for the new stores and remodels. Most days you could find him visiting each of his four stores. Adams' growth and success is due in large part to Don and Ralph's shared respect for their agrarian roots, and a strong dedication to creating a unique and enjoyable shopping experience for every customer. He was community-minded, serving on several boards, including HSBC, H.V. Renegades, and Astor Home for Children. Don received numerous awards in recognition of his business successes and commitment to community. Among the more notable were the 2004 Business Person of the Year Award from the Poughkeepsie Journal; the 2012 Dutchess County Economic Development Corporation's Grand Award for Business Excellence; and in 2016, he and Dale were honored for four decades of support to the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. His strong belief in giving back to the community remains the driving influence behind Adams Fairacre Farms being a generous supporter of countless community organizations and causes. Don also especially enjoyed planning his high school reunions every five years. His dedication to the business was matched by his commitment to and love of family. Don was a frequent participant in backyard wiffle ball games, kite flying excursions, and numerous other outdoor activities with his children and grandchildren. He had a passion for antique cars and loved to fuss over the vintage vehicles he owned. Many a Sunday was spent traveling country roads for the pure pleasure of driving, or to visit food and garden stores to gather new ideas for Adams. Don had a joyful sense of humor and he loved a good joke, as well as the opportunity to laugh at life's many lighthearted moments. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed following the Yankees and Jets, loved gardening and Don often relaxed to his beloved Irish music.
Don was predeceased by Dale, his wife of 60 years, and his siblings, Diana, Dorothy and Ralph. He is survived by his five children and their spouses; Patrick and Barbara Adams of Poughkeepsie, Kathleen and Gregory Wise of Poughkeepsie, Elizabeth and David Wise of Hyde Park, Terrence and Melinda Adams of Ellicott City, Maryland, and Stephen and Jennifer Adams of Pleasant Valley. Don is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexander, Jennifer, Sarah, Christopher, Connor, Quinn, Kevin, Tyler, Anabelle, and Jason, his great granddaughter Adriana, his sister in-law Doris Adams, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm at the Timothy Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Monday, August 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church, 775 Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery Poughkeepsie, New York.
Memorial Donations may be made in Don's name to the Parkinson's Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019