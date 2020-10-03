Donald P. MacArthur
Amenia - Donald P. MacArthur, 87, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home in Amenia. Mr. MacArthur owned and operated MacArthur's Autobody in Amenia, NY for 35 years.
Born on July 4, 1933 in Goldens Bridge, NY, he was the son of the late Claude and Mary (Potter) MacArthur. Mr. MacArthur proudly served in the US Army Special Forces during the Korean Conflict. On June 15, 1958 at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains, NY he married Catherine Busa who survives at home. Mr. MacArthur was a life member of the Amenia Fire Company.
In addition to his loving wife, Mr. MacArthur is survived by a daughter, Lynn Morse of Canton, MA and two grandsons, Hunter James and Gage Alexander Morse. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Claude MacArthur.
A memorial mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com