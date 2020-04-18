|
|
Donald P. Wanco
Wappingers Falls - Donald P. Wanco, passed away on April 15, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Yonkers, NY to the late Andrew and Anne Wanco.
He served in the US Army and worked for Readers Digest. In his retirement he worked for the US Postal Service.
He was a devoted and loving husband to Mary Wanco who resides in Wappingers Falls. They married in Yonkers 50 years ago.
His favorite thing do was to watch all his grandsons play sports. He was their biggest sideline fan and cheerleader. He was also a devoted Brooklyn Dodger fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his loving daughter, Melissa Landolfi and her husband Jay, and his brother Peter Wanco. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, DJ, Austin, Logan and extended family.
He is predeceased by his son, Donald Wanco, parents Andrew and Anne Wanco and brother Kenny Wanco.
"Until we meet again... Always on my mind, Forever in my heart … your life was a blessing your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure…"
Services will be private for immediate family. Interment will be in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, South Avenue in Poughkeepsie.
Arrangements are under the direction of Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street, Wappingers Falls. To send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020