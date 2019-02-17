|
|
In Loving Memory of
DONALD PETERKIN
On His 7th Anniversary
in Heaven
We little knew that
morning God was to call
your name. In life we
loved you dearly, in death
we do the same.
It broke our hearts to lose
you, You did not go alone.
For part of us went with
you The day God called
you home. You left us
beautiful memories, Your
love is still our guide, And
though we cannot see you,
You are always at our
side. Our family chain is
broken, and nothing seems
the same, But as God calls
us one by one,
The chain will link
again.--
With All Our Love
from Your Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019