Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Peterkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Peterkin

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Donald Peterkin In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

DONALD PETERKIN

On His 7th Anniversary

in Heaven

We little knew that

morning God was to call

your name. In life we

loved you dearly, in death

we do the same.

It broke our hearts to lose

you, You did not go alone.

For part of us went with

you The day God called

you home. You left us

beautiful memories, Your

love is still our guide, And

though we cannot see you,

You are always at our

side. Our family chain is

broken, and nothing seems

the same, But as God calls

us one by one,

The chain will link

again.--



With All Our Love

from Your Family
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.