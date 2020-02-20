|
|
Donald R. Ager
Wappingers Falls - Donald R. Ager, a resident of Wappingers Falls and formerly of Beacon, passed away on February 19 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center Poughkeepsie. He was 89 years old.
Don was born on October 22, 1930 the son of the late Harold "Pete" Ager and Alison King Ager. He married the love of his life the former Martha Laidlaw. Together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage and Mrs. Ager survives at home.
Don proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was honorable discharged as a Sargeant. Don retired from National Biscuit Company in Beacon where he was Head Manager of Printing. He was a life member of the St. Rocco's Society and the Southern Dutchess Country Club.
In addition to his wife, Don is survived by his children, David Ager and his wife, Patty, Donna Bonner and Karen McHugh-Clark and her husband, Bruce; his son-in law, Andy McHugh; his grandchildren, Steven Ager, Gina Ager, Jessica Doherty and her husband, Matt, David Cooper and his wife, Caroline, Nick Cooper, Thor McHugh, Lexie McHugh, Austin McHugh and Shannon Martin and her husband, Tim; his great grandchildren, Jade, Madeleine, Abiageal, Jackson, Barrett and Sawyer.
Family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 23 from 4 to 7p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial with military honors will follow at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, 801 Route 9, Fishkill
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020