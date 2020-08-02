Donald S. Ostrander Sr.
Hillsdale, NY - Donald S. Ostrander Sr., 76, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Gt. Barrington, MA.
He was born on February 12, 1944 in Gt. Barrington, MA the son of Charles and Mary (Dawson) Ostrander.
Don was a truck driver for Pine Lane Wholesale Foods in N. Hillsdale, NY.
He was a Life-Member of the Hillsdale Fire Department, enjoyed mowing his lawn and playing solitaire.
On July 11, 1981 in N. Hillsdale, NY he married Betty A. (Fields) Ostrander. She survives him at home.
He is survived by his loving wife Betty, and his children, Chrissy Laurange (Wayne); Donald S. Ostrander Jr (Amy).; Samantha Ostrander; grandchildren Skyler Laurange; Kimberly Ostrander; Stephanie Scott; great grandchildren Cameron Herrera; Gabriel Herrera; Karter Kluge; sister in law Sue Butcher (John); Sally Donahue (Richard); nieces and nephews Candace Billow; Christopher Garnsey; great nephew Ryan Billow.
He was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Ostrander
A visitation will be held at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Rte. 22 in Copake on Thursday, August 6th from 4 to 7 pm. For those attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of all.
A fireman service will be held at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Rte. 22 in Copake on Friday, August 7th at 11 am with Pastor Jackie Jefferson, officiating.
Interment will follow directly in N. Hillsdale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Hillsdale Fire Department, 9387 NY-22 Hillsdale, NY 12529.
To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net
.