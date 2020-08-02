1/1
Donald S. Ostrander Sr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald S. Ostrander Sr.

Hillsdale, NY - Donald S. Ostrander Sr., 76, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Fairview Hospital in Gt. Barrington, MA.

He was born on February 12, 1944 in Gt. Barrington, MA the son of Charles and Mary (Dawson) Ostrander.

Don was a truck driver for Pine Lane Wholesale Foods in N. Hillsdale, NY.

He was a Life-Member of the Hillsdale Fire Department, enjoyed mowing his lawn and playing solitaire.

On July 11, 1981 in N. Hillsdale, NY he married Betty A. (Fields) Ostrander. She survives him at home.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty, and his children, Chrissy Laurange (Wayne); Donald S. Ostrander Jr (Amy).; Samantha Ostrander; grandchildren Skyler Laurange; Kimberly Ostrander; Stephanie Scott; great grandchildren Cameron Herrera; Gabriel Herrera; Karter Kluge; sister in law Sue Butcher (John); Sally Donahue (Richard); nieces and nephews Candace Billow; Christopher Garnsey; great nephew Ryan Billow.

He was predeceased by a brother, Bobby Ostrander

A visitation will be held at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Rte. 22 in Copake on Thursday, August 6th from 4 to 7 pm. For those attending please wear a mask and practice social distancing for the safety of all.

A fireman service will be held at Peck & Peck Funeral Home, Rte. 22 in Copake on Friday, August 7th at 11 am with Pastor Jackie Jefferson, officiating.

Interment will follow directly in N. Hillsdale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Hillsdale Fire Department, 9387 NY-22 Hillsdale, NY 12529.

To sign the online register please visit peckandpeck.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 2 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Peck & Peck Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Service
11:00 AM
Peck & Peck Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved