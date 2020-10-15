Donald Verner Bodeen



Donald Verner Bodeen, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at home peacefully on October 11, 2020.



Donald was born on July 20, 1939 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was the only child of Verner Artur Bodin and Ruth Elenora Scott. He attended school in Poughkeepsie and Wappingers Falls districts and went on to earn a degree in Aeronautics from Utah State and a Masters in Theology from Andover Newton. Don met Joyce Ethel Bubie while serving as pastor at Zion's Church in Taborton, NY. They married on June 11, 1967. After serving several years as an ordained minister of the United Church of Christ, Donald returned to school to study chiropractic, earning a Doctorate degree and opening a practice in Poughkeepsie. He spent the rest of his working career helping patients with chiropractic care and nutritional advice.



Donald enjoyed several hobbies over the years. He had the good fortune to grow up next door to Cole Palen, founder of the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, volunteering his time to work on the restoration of numerous WW1 planes. He quickly developed a love of airplanes and flying - and both volunteered, and worked, at the Stormville Airport in varying capacities. By age 16 he had his private pilot license - doing whatever he could to earn more flight time. Donald also was an avid amateur radio (HAM) operator - and was active in the local radio clubs in Poughkeepsie and NW Montana. He had a love of music and was an accomplished accordion player. Don enjoyed telling jokes and rarely finished a conversation with anyone without sharing at least a few good ones.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce Ethel Bodeen, his son Erik and granddaughter Avery, as well as his son Kris, Kris's wife Phuong, and their three children Giselle, Finley and Asher.



There are no funeral services at Donald and the family's request. Burial at Glacier Cemetery in Kalispell, MT will be private.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store