Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
(845) 876-6000
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:30 PM
Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home
51 W Market St
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Donald W. Hobson


1936 - 2020
Donald W. Hobson Obituary
Donald W. Hobson

Rhinebeck - Donald W. Hobson, 83, a lifetime resident of Rhinebeck, passed away at his home on January 27, 2020.

He was born Sept 7, 1936 to G. Louis and Beatrice (Jacoby) Hobson . He worked his entire career in the family business, Hobson Appliances, for over 65 years. Don was a life member of the Hillside Fire Co., having held both firematic and social offices.

Don is survived by his wife Joan of 63 years, his sons Scott (Helena) and Brent (Jennifer); his grandchildren Brittany, Erika, Gareth, Lindsay, and Emma; a sister Phyllis (Roger) Heywood; and four brothers, James (Kathy), Gary, Glen (Diana) and Dale (Jennifer); and many nieces and nephews.

His passions included traveling the world with his wife, caring for his home and livestock, and the collection and exhibition of anything agricultural.

Memorial calling hours will be held at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY on Friday January 31, 2019 from 4 PM to 7 Pm.

A service will be conducted at the Funeral Home by the Hillside Fire Department at 6:30 PM.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.dapsonchestney.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
