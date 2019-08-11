|
Donald Whitney
STORMVILLE - Donald H. Whitney, 80, an area resident since 1972 and formerly of Mount Vernon, died on August 5, 2019 at his home.
Born in Mount Vernon on May 1, 1939, he was the son of Henry David and Helen (Erickson) Whitney. Donald was a retired member of the Local 21 Plumbers & Steamfitters Union in Westchester County. He was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. He was a member of the NETO Drag Racing Club and was a licensed Ham radio operator.
On April 29, 1962 in Mount Vernon, Donald married Barbara Marie Colarusso who predeceased him on August 2, 2018. He is survived by his children, Donna Whitney, David Whitney and his wife Edna, Kevin Moncion and his wife Georgianna; along with his grandchildren, Maxwell Whitney, Isabella Whitney, Porsche Moncion Ladd, and Crystal Moncion.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction with a Funeral Service at 7:30pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019