Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Whitney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Whitney


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Whitney Obituary
Donald Whitney

STORMVILLE - Donald H. Whitney, 80, an area resident since 1972 and formerly of Mount Vernon, died on August 5, 2019 at his home.

Born in Mount Vernon on May 1, 1939, he was the son of Henry David and Helen (Erickson) Whitney. Donald was a retired member of the Local 21 Plumbers & Steamfitters Union in Westchester County. He was a parishioner of St. Columba Church. He was a member of the NETO Drag Racing Club and was a licensed Ham radio operator.

On April 29, 1962 in Mount Vernon, Donald married Barbara Marie Colarusso who predeceased him on August 2, 2018. He is survived by his children, Donna Whitney, David Whitney and his wife Edna, Kevin Moncion and his wife Georgianna; along with his grandchildren, Maxwell Whitney, Isabella Whitney, Porsche Moncion Ladd, and Crystal Moncion.

Calling hours will be held on Monday from 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction with a Funeral Service at 7:30pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Donald's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now