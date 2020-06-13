Donalee S. Doremus
Poughkeepsie - It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved mother Donalee S. Doremus (Sue) on June 11, 2020 in Poughkeepsie, NY. She was 83. Donalee was born on June 26, 1936 in Maybrook, NY to her parents Thomas Droney and Margaret Lockwood. She is preceded in death by her husband Paul Doremus Jr. of LaGrange, NY and her sister Patricia Jenkins of Beacon, NY. Donalee is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robin Doremus and Judah Ronch of Edgewater, MD; her daughter, Lynn Doremus of Poughkeepsie, NY; her son, daughter-in-law and grandson; Brian Doremus, Teresa Doremus and Tyler Doremus of Manhattan Beach, CA; and her sister, Jackie Hurley Morse of South Carolina. Donalee is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins that she adored. Donalee spent over 30 years working for the Shop Rite organization as an of?ce bookkeeper in Fishkill, NY. She was an avid Mets baseball fan and former season ticket holder of the Hudson Valley Renegades. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be fondly remembered as a warm, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by so many loving family, friends and neighbors. No services are planned at this time during the Covid-19 crisis but a private memorial for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Donalee will be buried next to her husband Paul in the Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill, NY. In lieu of ?owers, please consider a donation to our Mom's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, in her honor. https://www.stjude.org/ Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.