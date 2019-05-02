Donato Forlenza



HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Donato O. Forlenza, 60, a Dutchess County resident since 1980, passed away on April 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at Vassar Brothers Medical Center after a hard-fought battle with kidney cancer.



Born in Brooklyn on January 4, 1959, Donato was the son of the late Donato and Mary (Anastasio) Forlenza. He was a graduate of Polytechnic University and worked at IBM East Fishkill for 38+ years where he held the position of Senior Technical Staff Member and is accredited with multiple patents throughout his tenure.



Donato was the president of the Bambino Di Contursi Society based in Brooklyn and was a parishioner at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed cutting his and his daughter's lawns, shoveling snow, chopping wood and was often seen working on various projects around the house. He also enjoyed playing paddle ball with his coworkers, lifting weights, bike riding with his kids, playing bocce ball, and going to the beach every sunny weekend that he could.



On the rare accounts he wasn't physically active, he enjoyed watching horror movies and going to haunted houses around Halloween with his children and friends. He was a huge fan of Pink Floyd and attended many of their concerts over the last 40 years.



Donato was larger than life, always spoke his mind and always left a lasting impression on anyone that he met. He was always willing to help anyone who asked and did so without ever asking for anything in return. He is loved by his family and friends and will be missed by all who knew him.



On May 28, 1983 at Sacred Heart Church in Bayside, Queens, Donato married Anna (Quinto) Forlenza who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Maria and Kevin O'Connor of Hopewell Junction and Donato and Kristi Forlenza of Danbury, CT; his siblings, Elizabeth Plaia, Grace Conte and her husband Antonio, Patricia Voorhis and her husband John, Mary Conte and her husband Vincent, and Orazio Forlenza and his wife Anna; his father-in-law and mother-in law, Michael and Mary Quinto and the extended Quinto family; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 1- 5 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 11 am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by burial at St. Denis Cemetery.



Please visit Donato's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 2, 2019