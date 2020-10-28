Donna Laurendeau
POUGHKEEPSIE - Donna Gardiner Laurendeau passed away on October 24, 2020 at the Renaissance Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hyde Park, New York at the age of 81. She is the daughter of Charles and Lyda (Fullerton) Gardiner. She was born on June 10, 1939 in Royal Oak, Michigan and was raised in Houlton, Maine. Donna graduated from Houlton High School in 1957and from the University of Maine at Orono in 1961. She met her future husband, Regis Laurendeau, at a freshman mixer at the University. Regis and Donna were married on June 12, 1961. After graduating and receiving a Bachelors' Degree, Donna moved to West Springfield, Massachusetts in 1962. In 1966, Donna moved to the Seattle area of Washington State, where she, Regis and their two daughters stayed for four years. Donna enjoyed the area greatly: the beautiful views of Mt. Rainier and the Cascades, along with outdoor activities at the Olympic Peninsula Park. Due to significant layoffs at the company where Regis worked, Donna and Regis made the decision to move back to the East Coast, in particular, to Poughkeepsie, New York in 1970. Donna applied and was offered the position of Nutrition Agent at the Cornell University Cooperative Extension in Millbrook, New York in 1972. While working in this role, she wrote a weekly newspaper article published in the Poughkeepsie Journal called, "Food Facts and Fancies". Continuing her education, Donna received a Master's Degree from the State University of New York - New Paltz. Further, she became a Registered Dietician and worked in the area hospitals. Regis and Donna's purchase of The Sausage Company Deli in LaGrange, New York occurred in 1987. Her enthusiasm and smile were infectious. Their business was in operation for eleven years, until 1998. To stay active, Donna continued to work, part-time, after leaving The Sausage Company Deli, at such businesses as Sabellico's, Secors and Hannaford. Donna loved gardening, bird watching, walking and, of course, her dog.
Donna is predeceased by her daughter Maria Laurendeau, who passed away in 2016 and her brother Ray Gardiner. She is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, Regis Laurendeau, her sister Roberta Anderson and her husband Willis Anderson, her daughter Margaret (Meg) Laurendeau and her husband Joseph Havrilla, and Robert Breckel, Donna's son-in-law. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Martin de Porres Church in Poughkeepsie, or to a charity of your choice
.
Services and burial will be private in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie, NY.