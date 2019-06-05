Services
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
(845) 485-0241
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
William G Miller & Son Funeral Home Inc
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
Poughkeepsie - Donna Marie LaSota passed over the rainbow Sunday, June 2, at home after a valiant fight with cancer. Donna was born April 4, 1944 in Poughkeepsie, NY to Michael and Genevieve Mensler. She graduated from Arlington High School and SUNY New Paltz. Donna had taught first grade for 35 years Wappingers Central School district.

Donna was known for her thoughtful and generous nature by all who knew her. It gave her great joy to give to others, bringing smiles to the many lives she touched.

Donna often surprised people with a special treat to show her appreciation for their kindness. She established an immediate rapport with her Hospice team. Donna had fun showing folks her latest holiday leggings, she maintained a positive attitude until the very end. Donna is survived by her daughter Desiree LaSota, granddaughter Caianne LaSota, her mother Genevieve Mensler, her sister Veronica Carroll and brother in law James Carroll. She also leaves behind her beloved cat Mew.

Calling hours are Thursday, June 6, 2019 4pm-7pm at William G Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 with a prayer service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hudson Valley Hospice. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019
