Donna Mae Jaromin
Wassaic - Donna Mae Jaromin, 89, a longtime resident of Wassaic, NY, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home in Wassaic. Mrs. Jaromin was a building supervisor at the Wassaic Developmental Center for 35 years retiring in 1988.
Born on May 13, 1930 in Deposit, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Kelsey, Sr. and Grace (Zaruba) Kelsey. Mrs. Jaromin proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. On May 11, 1952 in Washington, DC she married George Jaromin who died in 1987.
She is survived by her son, James Jaromin and his wife, Emma, of Wassaic, NY; three grandchildren, Sean and Christopher Jaromin and Vicki Lapp and her husband, Christopher, and two great-grandchildren, Emmalee and Charlotte Lapp. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Jaromin was predeceased by a brother, Clarence Kelsey, Jr. and two sisters, Charlotte Mitschow and Jackie Moore.
Funeral services and burial in Amenia Island Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the South Amenia Presbyterian Church, 229 S Amenia Rd., Amenia, New York 12592. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 15, 2019