Donna Mae LeRoy


1938 - 2020
Donna Mae LeRoy

Hyde Park - Donna Mae LeRoy 82 of Hyde Park died Thursday March 19, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Donna was a local resident all of her life.

Donna was a Lifelong caregiver. She worked at Hudson River State Hospital and Office of the Aging.

Donna was a member of St Peter's Church in Poughkeepsie. She liked to do ceramics, work on crafts and loved to collect and make dolls.

Donna was born in Poughkeepsie on November 2, 1938, she was the daughter of the late George and the late Teresa L. Nadeau Haley.

On November 8, 1957 at St Peter's Church Donna married the late Edward P. LeRoy Sr.

Donna is survived by her son and daughter in-law Edward and Christine LeRoy II of Hyde Park, grandchildren, Jacqueline Beneway, Jaimelyn Beneway, Danielle LeRoy, Travis Jay LeRoy and Jennifer LaBardera.

Donna was predeceased by her husband Edward and her son Dwayne LeRoy.

Due to the underlying circumstances with the Corona Virus Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603.

Memorial Donations can be made to the DCSPCA Route 9G Hyde Park, New York 12538

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
