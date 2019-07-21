Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
Donna Marie Rogers


1970 - 2019
Donna Marie Rogers Obituary
Donna Marie Rogers

Pleasant Valley - Donna Marie Rogers, 49, a lifelong area resident currently of Pleasant Valley, died peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at home with her family by her side.

Born March 20, 1970 in Poughkeepsie, she was the daughter of the late Vito Roglieri and Denise Carroll Roglieri. Her mother survives in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Donna was a manager for the K-Mart on Route 44 in Poughkeepsie for twenty years.

On June 23, 2001 in Port Ewen, she married Michael Rogers. Her husband survives at home.

Donna loved her family. In addition to her husband and mother , she is survived by her son, Steven LeGrand, and wife, Katrina, of Wappingers Falls; daughter, Christina Rogers, of Poughkeepsie; daughter, Leanna Roglieri, of Pleasant Valley; grandson, Jaiden Williams; three brothers, Joseph and Vito Roglieri, both of Myrtle Beach, and John Roglieri of Hurley; and several nieces and nephews, Candace Oliveri of Myrtle Beach, Joseph Roglieri Jr. of Georgia, and Eileen Roglieri of Kingston.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial calling hours will be Monday, July 29th from 5 to 8 PM at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Burial of her ashes will be at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 30th in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Donna's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. (www.hvhospice.org)

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 21 to July 24, 2019
