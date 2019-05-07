Doraine M. Reed



Pleasant Valley - Doraine M. Reed, 81 years old, a resident of Pleasant Valley all her life, passed away May 3rd, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center



Born on Aug 13, 1937, Doraine was the daughter of Robert and Olianna (LaPorte) Turcotte.



On July 18, 1959, Doraine married her childhood sweetheart, James J. Reed, who survives at home. They would be celebrating 60 years of marriage this July.



Together they have three children: Daughter Darleen A. Altmann and her husband Brian of LaGrangeville, daughter Colleen Devine and husband Scott of Pleasant Valley, and her son J.J. Reed and his wife Christie of LaGrangeville.



Doraine is also survived by her three adoring grandchildren, Ayla and Reed Altmann, and Jo Jo Testa.



She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, brother- in-laws and sister-in-laws.



Doraine was predeceased by her parents and her sister Eva DeSantis.



Doraine was a homemaker who devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed time with her husband and family by spending quality time together on weekends, and celebrating life events. She never missed her grandchildren's activities or sporting events, or her son's band performances.



Doraine was diagnosed with a movement disorder Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy. Eventually she was bound to a wheelchair, but this never deterred her from going on vacations and cruises and dinners with her children and grandchildren. Doraine donated her brain to Columbia University Medical Center, where she was diagnosed, to hopefully find a cure for this debilitating disease.



Doraine, who was called GaGa, was loved by all. She was the rock of our family, and will be sorely missed.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday May 8th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.



Funeral services will take place on Thursday May 9th at 10:00 am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1590 Main Street, Pleasant Valley NY. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery Salt Pt. Tpke Poughkeepsie NY



In lieu of flowers please visit https://www.psp.org/ to make memorial donations. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019