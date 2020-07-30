Doreen Alexander
Red Hook - Doreen H. Alexander, 92, a resident of Red Hook since 1980, passed away at the Baptist Home, Rhinebeck, on July 20, 2020.
Doreen was born August 20, 1927 in Buffalo, NY to George H. and 'May' Gertrude (Tippett) Hayes.
Before moving to Red Hook, she was a resident of the Englewood and Tenafly, NJ area where she was very active in the community. She was President of the Englewood Evening Women's Club; Choir Member and assistant organist at the Tenafly Presbyterian church; manager of a local retail shop; member of the Junior League of Bergen County; President of the Board of Trustees of Mary Fisher Home for retired professional women; and chairwoman of the first Environmental Commission in Tenafly. After moving to Red Hook, she volunteered at Northern Dutchess Hospital, Claremont State Park Gardens; was president of the Old Church Village Garden Club; and member of the Weaving Guild.
Doreen was an avid gardener, reader and musician.
She was married for 56 years to retired Major William Dayton Alexander until their divorce in 2003.
Doreen is survived by her son Garron of Hawaii; her daughter Nancy of New Jersey; a sister Barbara Pritchard Cox of Florida; a niece Diane, nephew Mark; and several grand nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her friend and late life companion Robert A. Riseley.
Memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. Complete obituary and service information will be available at www.dapsonchestney.com