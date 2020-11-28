1/1
Doris A. Lombardi-McGrath
Doris A. Lombardi-McGrath

Highland, NY - Doris A. Lombardi-McGrath, 87, of Highland, NY died peacefully November 26, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was born in Highland, NY on December 28, 1932, one of twelve children to the late Benny and Aurora Lombardi. Doris was a graduate of Highland High School and Krissler Business School and was later employed by IBM, the NYS school system and Ultra Seal.

Doris is survived by sisters Rita Lombardi, and Rose Crowder (Bill Sr), brother-in-law Roger Gardner along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers: Benny, John and Frank, and sisters: Antionette, Fanny, Bernice, Lucy, June and Mary.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Valley Vista in Highland and at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital.

Graveside services will take place Tuesday, December 1st 11am at Highland Cemetery, Highland, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Doris' memory to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Arrangements under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main St, Highland NY 12528. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
