Doris A. Riccoboni
1947 - 2020
Doris A. Riccoboni

Beacon - Doris A. Riccoboni, 73, a life-long Beacon resident, was called home by her Lord Jesus Christ on November 6, 2020 at the Beth Israel Hospital in Newark, NJ. She was born in Beacon, NY on January 4, 1947, daughter of the late William and Wilma (Marks) Crowther. Doris attended Beacon City Schools.

She worked for 30-years as a molder at Chemprene in Beacon, until recently retiring in August 2020. Doris was a devout Christian, a member of the Fusion Church in Fishkill; she loved her Lord Jesus Christ, her faith & family dearly; she will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

Doris is survived by her four loving children: Steven Crowther and his wife Doreen, Tammy Dubois and her husband Robert, Vincent Riccoboni and his wife Tina, Denise Aluisio and her husband Robert; and her devoted husband of 35-years, William S. Tomlins. She is also survived by her two brothers and one sister: William (Amalia) Crowther, Michael (Tricia) Crowther and Elise (William) Krimmel. Her 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren also survive and will cherish her memory.

Her Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11th from 4-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME, 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a Funeral Service will be held 10am, Thursday, November 12th followed by interment to Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. In light of the recent pandemic occurrence and due to restrictions; social distancing and mask-wearing must be observed inside the funeral home. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory of Doris, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
