Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1929 - 2019
Doris Abbott-VanWagner Obituary
Doris Abbott-VanWagner

Hyde Park - Doris Grace Abbott-VanWagner, 89, a longtime Hyde Park resident died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Baptist Home in Rhinebeck.

Born September 4, 1929 in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen MacMullen Abbott.

A graduate of Kingston High School and then the Vassar Brothers School of Nursing, she worked for Vassar Brothers Hospital as a Registered Nurse for many years until her retirement in 1989 from South Circle 3.

On December 3, 1950 in St. John's Church, Kingston, she married James G. VanWagner. Mr. VanWagner predeceased her in 2010.

Survivors include her son, Larry VanWagner, and wife, Virginia; son, Brian VanWagner; daughter, Sharon VanWagner-Sautter, and husband, Eric; grandchildren, John (Heather), Ryan, and Andrew (Kimberly) VanWagner, Crystal VanWagner, Jessica (Corey) Cubito, and Erica and Christopher Sautter. Three great grandchildren, Caterina VanWagner, Rocky Cubito and Landon VanWagner.

Doris was predeceased by a brother, James Abbott.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at The Baptist Home for all their love, support and efforts these last few months. You are truly amazing people.

A period of visitation will be held from 9am to 11am on Friday, July 26, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 11am. Burial will be in the family plot at Union Cemetery of Hyde Park.

Doris's family respectfully requests memorial donations to The Baptist Home at Brookmeade, 46 Brookmeade Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 or The Foundation at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, 45 Reade Place, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or online at https://www.healthquest.org/poughkeepsie/ways-to-give-vbmc.aspx.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
