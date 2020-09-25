1/1
Doris Elisabeth Karen Scofield
Doris Elisabeth Karen Scofield

Wappingers Falls - Known later in life as Karen, she was born in Brooklyn, NY to Carl Bjorn Schutten and Karen Elisabeth Sorensen, emigrants of Denmark. In June 1949, she married Kenneth A. Scofield and was welcomed into the large Scofield Clan. A longtime resident of Wappingers Falls, Karen spent 48 happy years in the home her husband built on Myers Corners Road. A professional dancer in her youth, Karen took on many roles including; dance instructor, homemaker, department manager at Montgomery Wards, night manager at Gayhead Motor Inn, nursery school teacher in the Village of Wappingers Falls and caregiver to her husband, Ken.

Karen was predeceased by her husband, Ken; son, Randi; and granddaughter, Leann.

Karen leaves behind a son, Ken; daughter, Sharon Hanover; daughter-in-law, Mindy Scofield; grandchildren Ed, Kara, Andrew, Ryan , and Micaela; and five great-grandchildren.

Kind, caring and full of grace, she shared her faith in Jesus Christ by example and peacefully passed to her heavenly home.

Our mother was beautiful on the inside and out and we were blessed to have her.

Share condolences at www.BuranichFH.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
