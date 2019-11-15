|
Doris Greco
Hyde Park - Doris Greco of Hyde Park passed away at home. Her husband,Ray,predeceased her in 2003. She leaves behind her two beloved sons and daughters in law Raymond and Colleen,Randy and Tricia. She also leaves behind her 5 beloved grandchildren Ryan,Evan,Isabella,Megan and Lindsey. Her 3 beloved great grandchildren Peyton,James and Ryan. She also leaves her sisters Patricia and Bertha,brother Richard,sisters in law Jacqueline Tautel and Patricia Greco and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Joanne and Beverly and by her brother Carlton. Per her wishes, there are no services. Any donations friends or family would like to make, please do so to St.Judes childrens hospital. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, NY. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019