|
|
Doris Hennekens
Marlboro - Doris G. Hennekens, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, friend and bible school teacher, passed away peacefully at Northern Dutchess Hospital surrounded by loving family.
Doris was a charter member of the Town of Marlboro Volunteer Ambulance Corps, dispatcher for the Marlboro Police Department, active member of St. Mary's Parish, where she taught religious instructions for 50 years and the star of several local theater productions including "Auntie Mame", Rose in "Gypsy Rose Lee" and several others.
Doris and her husband Bill raised seven of their own children and a handful of wandering teenagers, some of whom still call her mom to this day.
She is survived by her seven children; Bill & Anne Marie Hennekens of Red Hook, Charlie Hennekens & Janet Gardner of Marlboro, Eileen Bonesteel of Florida, Jamie Hennekens of Marlboro, Luann Hennekens and husband Kevin Tracy of Norwich, Robbie Hennekens of Beacon, Mary Jo Pica and Ray Baxter of Red Hook, sister Eileen Schobert, sister-in-law Mary Lou Mahan, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles & Brigitta Kaufmann, her husband of 60 years, Bill, sisters; Clara Healy & Helen Canty and 2 grandchildren; Charlie & Toby.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, November 8th from 2pm-4pm and 7pm-9pm at The DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro.
A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday morning at 10:30am at St. Mary's Church, 1209 Route 9W, Marlboro, followed by a celebration of Doris's life at St. Mary's Parish Hall.
Burial to be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry 71 Grand Street, P.O. Box 730, Marlboro, NY 12542.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.,
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Nov. 8, 2019