Doris Jaeger


1922 - 2020
Doris Jaeger Obituary
Doris Jaeger

Poughkeepsie, New York - Doris J. Jaeger 97 of Poughkeepsie passed away on Monday May 18, 2020.

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on July 19, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Maurice and the late Eva Kessler Katz.

Doris was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School Class of 1940 and also attened Ohio State University.

Doris was a local resident all of her life. On December 25, 1943 in New York City she married Fred Jaeger, Fred predeceased her on April 1, 1989.

Doris was a former member of Temple Beth El and the Town of Poughkeepsie Womens Republican Club.

The most important part of Doris's life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her son Stephen Jaeger and his wife Lorretta of Poughkeepsie, her daughter Cynde Cashman and her husband Mark of Highland, her grandchildren, Eric Jaeger, Jason Jaeger, Kelley Retig, Stacey Rosenberger, Amy Rockenstyre, Emily Cashman and her great grandchildren Jaiden Jaeger and Preston Quevedo.

Doris was predeceased by her husband Fred and her son Michael Jaeger.

Graveside services were private at the Hebrew Benevolent Cemtery in Poughkeepsie.

Funeral services were handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please vist www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020
