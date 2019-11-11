Resources
Doris Louise Parker Joslyn

Doris Louise Parker Joslyn Obituary
Doris Louise Parker Joslyn

Doris Louise Parker Joslyn, age 91, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randall of 68 years; children Lee Ann (Carl) Sperling, Richard Joslyn and Stephen Joslyn; her grandchildren Amanda (Kyle) Munsell, Lindsay (Jeffrey Carter) Sperling, Bailey (Will) Stecker, Jessica Sperling Greiner, Nicole Sperling; great grandchildren Loralie and Alexander Greiner, Ellison and William Stecker, Madeleine and Theodore Carter, Eben Munsell. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the American Legion on Overlook Road on Friday November 15th from 1-4pm. Internment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Grand Gorge, NY on Sunday, November 17th at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
