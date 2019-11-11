|
|
Doris Louise Parker Joslyn
Doris Louise Parker Joslyn, age 91, passed away on Tuesday November 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randall of 68 years; children Lee Ann (Carl) Sperling, Richard Joslyn and Stephen Joslyn; her grandchildren Amanda (Kyle) Munsell, Lindsay (Jeffrey Carter) Sperling, Bailey (Will) Stecker, Jessica Sperling Greiner, Nicole Sperling; great grandchildren Loralie and Alexander Greiner, Ellison and William Stecker, Madeleine and Theodore Carter, Eben Munsell. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the American Legion on Overlook Road on Friday November 15th from 1-4pm. Internment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Grand Gorge, NY on Sunday, November 17th at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or a .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019