|
|
In Loving Memory Of
DORIS M. SCULCO
"Although the day has come where we can't be together,
we keep you in our hearts. You are treasured there forever."
Nanny, Mom,
Not a day goes by that we do not reflect fondly upon the beautiful memories that we shared with you. Each day we count our blessings as you always did, and allow the unconditional love you showed, and the lifelong lessons you taught, to guide us in your absence.
We love and miss you each passing day.
All our love,
Briana and Vincent
Your Loving Children
(Tina, Lisa, Karen, John, Donna) and Kim
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 1, 2020