Doris Roeller
MILLBROOK - Doris F. Roeller, a longtime Millbrook resident, passed away on July 4 after a brief illness.
Born November 23, 1923 in DeRuyter (Madison County), NY, she was the daughter of Claude Fuller and Ida DeLaMater Fuller. She grew up in the small town of Taylor near Cortland, NY and graduated from Cincinnatus High School at the age of 16 as Valedictorian. She graduated from Morrisville Agricultural & Technical Institute (now SUNY Morrisville) in 1945. While a student there, she met Howard Roeller, a handsome U.S. Army Air Corps pilot home on leave. She and Howard were married on September 6, 1945.
Howard's career as a pilot for Pan American World Airways took the young couple to Queens, NY to be near Idlewild (now JFK) Airport. They subsequently lived in Levittown and Huntington before moving to Millbrook in 1963.
Doris raised four children and provided invaluable childcare for her four Millbrook grandchildren. She volunteered with the Millbrook PTO, Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Nine Partners Garden Club, and as a 4-H leader. She was especially proud to be honored by the Girls Scouts of America for 50 years of service as a leader, cookie chairman, and board member. She was an active member of the Lyall Memorial Federated Church for more than 50 years as a Sunday school teacher, board member, and Women's Society member. She was a member of the Town of Washington Republican Committee and worked on several of Congressman Hamilton Fish Jr's campaigns as one of the original "Ladies in Blue."
She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, reading novels and the daily newspaper, doing crossword puzzles, and watching the Yankees (except when they were losing!). She took great pride in the accomplishments of her children and especially her grandchildren.
Howard died in 1988, leaving Doris a widow for nearly 31 years. Her family admired how she faced challenges and adversity with strength and resolve. She was selfless, always gave sound advice, and could keep confidences like no one else. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, dedicated volunteer, and respected community member. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by four children: Carole Alexander of Pacifica, CA; Susan Brown (Langdon) of Millbrook; Bradley Roeller (Louise) of Millbrook; and Dawn Blackburn (Jeffrey) of Clinton Corners; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Mustille, Marcelle Crain, Alexander Mustille, Jeremy Mustille, Lyndon Roeller, Celeste Harp, Miles Blackburn, and Brett Blackburn; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Her family would like to thank the staff at The Fountains of Millbrook (her most recent home), Sharon Health Care Center, and especially Sharon Hospital and VNA Northwest Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.
Calling hours will be Monday, July 8 from 4-7 PM at Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Avenue, Millbrook, NY.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9 at 11 AM at Lyall Memorial Federated Church, 30 Maple Avenue, Millbrook, NY. Burial will be beside her late husband at Morrisville Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Doris's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Lyall Memorial Federated Church, P.O. Box 426, Millbrook, NY 12545 or Millbrook Library, P.O. Box 286, Millbrook, NY 12545.
For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 7 to July 9, 2019