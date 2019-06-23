|
Doris W. Sowada
Hyde Park - Doris W. Sowada, 91, passed away June 20, 2019 at the Eleanor Nursing Center in Hyde Park.
Born January 11, 1928 in Dumfries, Scotland, she was the daughter of the late John and Isabella Turner and sister to William, Ella, Thomas and Jean.
Her family moved to London where she met and married Derek King.
They moved to Canada and then to the USA. During this time, they had four children, Vivien Griffin (Michael), David King, Valli Morano (James), and Vaun Hering (partner, Michael).
Mr. King predeceased her and later in life, she married John Sowada.
Doris enjoyed dancing, dressmaking, baking and was very proud of her Scottish heritage.
Most importantly, she loved her family in the USA and overseas.
Doris is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason, Elizabeth (Jack), David Jr. (Cheryl), Michael, Wesley, Jesse (partner, Stephanie), Brian (Audra), and Lindsay (Alan); and great-grandchildren, Kyler, Paige, Sydnie, Justin, Camden, Shea, Oliver, Finn, Cormac, Amelia, Kane, Audrianna, and Aiden.
In keeping with Doris's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday, June 27th at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park . Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ()
Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park.
For directions or to send an online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019