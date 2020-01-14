|
|
Dorothea M. Volk
Poughkeepsie - Dorothea (Dottie) M. Volk, 77, a longtime resident of Dutchess County, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 13, 2020.
Daughter of the late Johannes and Marie Walter, she was born in Somerville, NJ on October 3, 1942.
She was a graduate of Somerville High School class of 1960. On August 22, 1964 she married Richard Volk who predeceased her on October 2, 2006.
Dottie began working as a secretary and switchboard operator for Research Cottrell in NJ, but spent the majority of her career, 32 years, at Arlington High School, where she will always be remembered as a friendly face in the attendance office.
Dottie enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting and spending time with her family.
She loved to travel with her daughter to visit family in Switzerland, Germany, and North Carolina, and to the Outer Banks.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Volk Katz, and son-in-law, Harry Katz of Poughkeepsie. Cousins Christian, Sonja and Lukas Muller of Switzerland, and Wolfgang Boeth of Germany. Stephen and Maryann Katz of Poughkeepsie, and George, Rachel and Magnus Maslovsky of New Jersey. Her extended family also includes John and Rita Cavallaro, Petrina Cavallaro and Tom Foy, and Athena and Joshua Reaves of North Carolina. She was predeceased by her brother Alfred Walter and cousin Heide Muller.
A memorial service will be held at Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 4:30pm. Donations may be made in Dottie's memory to Hudson Valley Hospice and .
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence and for directions please visit www.HudsonValleyFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020