Dorothea T. Antonell
Rhinebeck - Dorothea T. Antonell, 88, a longtime Rhinebeck resident, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Ferncliff Nursing Home with her loving husband by her side.
Born on November 14, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lillian (Wirth) McArdle and the youngest of ten children. As a teenager, she worked at the Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1949 and went on to work for NY Tel. Dorothea married John A. Antonell on June 12, 1954, in St. Ann's Church in Flushing, NY. John survives at home in Rhinebeck. Dorothea & John had seven children which became their world. Her life was about her family and everything she did revolved around her husband & children.
Dorothea & John moved to Rhinebeck in 1960, where they started their dentistry practice of 40 years.
She was a devout Catholic and a communicant of Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck.
In addition to her loving husband of over 66 years, Dorothea is survived by her children, Joan (Anthony) Burian of Scott Township, PA, Robert (Karen) Antonell of Poughkeepsie, NY, Eugene (Elizabeth) Antonell of S. Dartmouth, MA, Paul (Erina) Antonell of Rhinebeck, NY, Michael (Ann Marie) Antonell of Rhinebeck, NY, Patricia (Patrick) Flanagan of Carmel, NY, and Catherine (Steven) Scivolette of Hyde Park, NY; her seven grandchildren; her three great-grandchildren; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Home, Red Hook on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Church of the Good Shepherd, Rhinebeck, NY. Father Douglas Crawford will officiate. Burial will be at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothea's memory to www.SADS.org
Due to Covid-19/ NYS Guidelines- masks, social distancing, & capacity limitations will be adhered to during all aspects of services. During visitation, please be respectful to those who may be waiting to visit by keeping your stay brief if possible. Your patience is appreciated. Thank you.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway Red Hook, NY 12571.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com
