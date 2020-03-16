|
|
Dorothea T. Cotter
Fishkill - Dorothea T. Cotter, 92, passed away peacefully at her home on March 15, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Manhattan on September 5, 1927, she was the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth (Dunker) Hooper. Dorothea grew up in the Kingsbridge Section of the Bronx. On November 18, 1950 in the Bronx, she married Francis P. Cotter (NYPD) who predeceased her on October 9, 1977. For 40 years, they lived in New City where they raised their four children and attended St. Augustine's Church. She had been employed as a School Crossing Guard for the Town of Clarkstown for 20 years and a Photographic Assistant for Olaf Studios.
For the last 23 years, Dorothea made her home in Fishkill where she attended St. Mary, Mother of the Church. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and spending time with her family. She was a fiercely independent woman, who was still living on her own and on her own terms.
Dorothea is survived by her children and their spouses, Patricia and Hans Schick, Moira and Edward DeSalvio, Robert and Kathleen Cotter, and Francis and Florence Cotter; her grandchildren, Robert and Laurie Schick, Kevin and Kristen Schick, Meaghan Schick, Erin and Kevin Hunt, Edward DeSalvio, Cate DeSalvio, Collin DeSalvio, Patricia Rose Cotter, and Elizabeth Cotter; and her great-grandchildren, Ella, Nathan, Carter and Greta. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Carroll.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday at 11am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson Street, Fishkill followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla. A Memorial Service to celebrate Dorothea's life is being planned. Details will be announced in the near future. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, 195 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520. Please visit Dorothea's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020