Mrs. Dorothene Hampton
Poughkeepsie - Mrs. Dorothene Hampton, age 86, passed away on January 10, 2020. Dorothene, Dorothy was a life-long resident of the Arlington/Poughkeepsie area and was educated in the Arlington School District. She was one of seven daughters of the late William and Coretta Exum. Born March 5, 1933.
Dorothene was married to William "Sonny" Hampton and the mother of Denise Lynn Hampton, who predeceased her and the grandmother of one grandson, Jason Hampton.
She was a lifelong member of Beulah Baptist Church and spoke often of the great joy she had experienced, wading in the Dead Sea, while visiting the Holy Land with her church family. Dorothene retired from IBM, after over 40 years, and was the recipient of several awards during her career. She loved gardening and took great pride in her yard full of lovely flowers. She attributed her gardening skills to the influence of her parents. She was a very stylish woman who loved music and dance. Her home was a summer gathering place for family and friends to experience her hospitality and enjoy her pool. Her outside Christmas decorations were a joy to all who rode by her home during the holiday season. Above all, Dorothene was thankful for her loving parents and the family in which she had been raised, always giving homage to things she had been taught by Mama and Pa.
She is survived by her husband, William; grandson, Jason Hampton of Maryland; sisters, Mary West and Rose King of Poughkeepsie and Westell Wood of Troy, NY along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and daughter, Dorothene is predeceased by her sisters, Louginger Morgan, Anne Taylor and Eileen Anderson; brothers, James Exum and William Exum.
Mrs. Hampton will repose 10-11 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms will officiate. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 452-2894 or 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020