McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church,
103 Jackson St.,
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Dorothy Basile


1931 - 2019
Dorothy Basile Obituary
Dorothy Basile

Poughkeepsie - Dorothy Basile, 88, an area resident for over 30 years and previously of the Bronx and Pleasantville, died on August 29, 2019 at The Pines in Poughkeepsie.

Born on May 27, 1931 in the Bronx, Dorothy was the daughter of Benjamin and Madeline (Joseph) Marino. On November 26, 1950 in the Bronx, Dorothy married the love of her life, Anthony Basile, who predeceased her in August 2007.

Dorothy was the owner of a Carvel store in New Rochelle and a salesperson at CVS in Fishkill. She was a great cook and loved bowling.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Anthony Basile Jr. and his wife Barbara of Wappingers Falls and Roberta Basile of FL; her grandchildren, Gina Basile, Carolanne Powers, Anthony Basile, Benjamin Basile, Lori Garner and Craig Nash; and her great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Alexia, Wyatt, Anthony, Joseph, Owen, Haylee, Michele and Aidan.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St., Fishkill. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 103 Jackson St., Fishkill followed by entombment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to .

Please visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
