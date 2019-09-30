|
Dorothy Beverly
POUGHKEEPSIE - Dorothy Beverly, 98, of the Town of Poughkeepsie since 1951, passed away September 28 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Ray and Ethel Cunningham, and was raised in Ames, Iowa. She graduated with an Education Degree and later with a Master's Degree from Teacher's College at Columbia University. Dorothy taught Home Economics in Washington State for 5 years, in Long Island, New York for 1.5 years, and for 30 years was a Guidance Counselor at Poughkeepsie Middle School.
She was an avid sailor and skier. In later years she enjoyed reading, participating in church events and attended numerous classes offered by the Center of Lifetime Studies at Marist College. Even at 98, Dorothy demonstrated an acute interest in other people's lives.
Dorothy was married to her husband, Nelson, for 58 years before his passing in 2006. She was also predeceased by her brothers Glenn and Wayne in World War II. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Beverly of Manhattan, NY, a daughter, Marcia Beverly and son-in-law, Kumar Gursahaney, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., a son, Bruce Beverly and daughter-in-law, Marilyn, of Camas, WA, and a grandson, Matthew Beverly, his wife Celine, and great grandson, Jace Beverly, of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Gordon of Dubuque, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, October 6th at New Freedom Presbyterian Church, 1168 State Rte. 55, LaGrangeville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Dorothy's memory to DutchessOutreach.org, and the New Freedom Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019