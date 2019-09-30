Services
Parmele - Auchmoody and Schoonmaker Funeral Home
110 Fulton Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0790
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
New Freedom Presbyterian Church
1168 State Rte. 55
LaGrangeville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Beverly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Beverly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Beverly Obituary
Dorothy Beverly

POUGHKEEPSIE - Dorothy Beverly, 98, of the Town of Poughkeepsie since 1951, passed away September 28 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Minneapolis, MN, to Ray and Ethel Cunningham, and was raised in Ames, Iowa. She graduated with an Education Degree and later with a Master's Degree from Teacher's College at Columbia University. Dorothy taught Home Economics in Washington State for 5 years, in Long Island, New York for 1.5 years, and for 30 years was a Guidance Counselor at Poughkeepsie Middle School.

She was an avid sailor and skier. In later years she enjoyed reading, participating in church events and attended numerous classes offered by the Center of Lifetime Studies at Marist College. Even at 98, Dorothy demonstrated an acute interest in other people's lives.

Dorothy was married to her husband, Nelson, for 58 years before his passing in 2006. She was also predeceased by her brothers Glenn and Wayne in World War II. Survivors include a daughter, Nancy Beverly of Manhattan, NY, a daughter, Marcia Beverly and son-in-law, Kumar Gursahaney, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL., a son, Bruce Beverly and daughter-in-law, Marilyn, of Camas, WA, and a grandson, Matthew Beverly, his wife Celine, and great grandson, Jace Beverly, of Phoenix, AZ. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Gordon of Dubuque, Iowa and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3PM on Sunday, October 6th at New Freedom Presbyterian Church, 1168 State Rte. 55, LaGrangeville, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Dorothy's memory to DutchessOutreach.org, and the New Freedom Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, Poughkeepsie. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now