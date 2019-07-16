|
|
Dorothy Botsford
HYDE PARK - Dorothy Botsford, 76 of Hyde Park, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on September 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Agnes Sheehan Kowal. Dorothy was a graduate of Poughkeepsie High School, Class of 1960 and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing.
On July 16, 1966 at Christ Episcopal Church, Poughkeepsie, Dorothy married Robert M. Botsford. Mr. Botsford predeceased her on November 16, 2008.
She was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, puzzle books and country music.
Dorothy is survived by her 2 children; Robert Botsford of Poughkeepsie and Sharon Botsford of Rhinebeck; her granddaughter, Madison Botsford of Hyde Park and her brother Lawrence Kowal of Georgia.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 18 from7 -9 pm at Parmele, Auchmoody & Schoonmaker Funeral Home, 110 Fulton Ave., Poughkeepsie. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19 at 10 am from the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the , 301 Manchester Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
For condolences and directions, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019