Allen Funeral Home
3270 Franklin Ave.
Millbrook, NY 12545
845-677-9611
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Verbank United Methodist Church
1917 - 2019
Dorothy Cizek Obituary
Dorothy Cizek

VERBANK - Dorothy Cizek, 102, of Verbank passed away on September 20, 2019 quietly at home. Dorothy was born August 28, 1917 in New York City, the daughter of the Antonette Ana Vocel and Frederick Koppenhoefer.

Throughout her life she had many adventures and was always fond of returning to Cape Cod. Dottie had numerous hobbies and interests to include bicycling, rock hounding, photography, sudoku, cards, upwords and crossword puzzles. She often recited from memory the many poems and songs she had learned in her school years.

She is survived by one daughter, Christine Cizek of Verbank, NY; two grandchildren, Benton Carr and his wife, Stephanie of Belchertown, MA and Aubree Carr of Belchertown, MA; one great granddaughter, Anastasia Carr of Belchertown, MA; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bohumil, two daughters Karen and Laura, her brother Cameron Koppenhoefer and sister Ruth DiNardo.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., September 28, 2019 at the Verbank United Methodist Church. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or the Verbank United Methodist Church, 9 N Clove Road, Verbank, NY 12585, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
