Services
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0380
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Conley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Conley


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Conley Obituary
Dorothy Conley

Fishkill - Dorothy Conley, a longtime resident of Beacon and currently of Fishkill, passed away on November 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 99 years old.

Dorothy was born on September 8, 1920 in Newburgh, the daughter of the late Fred and Lottie Turner Fayo. On April 28, 1946 she married Robert E. Conley who predeceased her in 1991.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara Gosda of Cornwall-on-Hudson and Richard Conley and his wife, Sarah Combs of Lagrangeville; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Gosda of Portland, OR, Stephen Gosda of Newburgh, Richard Conley of Fishers, IN and Shaun Conley of Wappingers Falls; her great grandchildren, Brooke Conley, Austin Conley, Carly Gosda and Colton Conley; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and Jack Fayo and her son-in-law, Robert Gosda.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.

Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Lutheran Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -