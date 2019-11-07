|
Dorothy Conley
Fishkill - Dorothy Conley, a longtime resident of Beacon and currently of Fishkill, passed away on November 5, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center, Poughkeepsie. She was 99 years old.
Dorothy was born on September 8, 1920 in Newburgh, the daughter of the late Fred and Lottie Turner Fayo. On April 28, 1946 she married Robert E. Conley who predeceased her in 1991.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Barbara Gosda of Cornwall-on-Hudson and Richard Conley and his wife, Sarah Combs of Lagrangeville; her grandchildren, Jeffrey Gosda of Portland, OR, Stephen Gosda of Newburgh, Richard Conley of Fishers, IN and Shaun Conley of Wappingers Falls; her great grandchildren, Brooke Conley, Austin Conley, Carly Gosda and Colton Conley; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her brothers, Ralph and Jack Fayo and her son-in-law, Robert Gosda.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
Memorial donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Lutheran Care Center, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019