Dorothy Cullen
Fishkill - Dorothy B. Cullen, 98, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Fishkill, NY.
Daughter of the late Martin and Marie (Schneider) Bauer, she was born in the Bronx on August 4, 1921. She lived most of her life in New York until moving to Southern Pines, North Carolina in 1990. Dorothy worked as a Postal Clerk for the U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed several hobbies such as reading, writing letters, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy.
In 1947 in the Bronx, she married Thomas Cullen, who predeceased her in 1996.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Carola of Beacon, NY; her son, Richard Cullen & his wife Elaine of Fishkill, NY; her son, Kenneth Cullen & his wife Nancy of Dayton, OH; her grandchildren, John Carola (Melissa), Jeffry Carola (Amy), Jamie Carola (Theresa), Joseph Carola, Tracy Cullen, Trevor Cullen, and Kyle Cullen; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1400 Route 52, Fishkill, NY 12524.
Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill, NY 12524. For online tributes, please visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020