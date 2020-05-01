|
|
Dorothy E. Ferrone
Beacon - Dorothy Eileen Galbraith Ferrone, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 30, 2020 in Beacon, New York. She was 103 years old.
Born on September 9, 1916 in Beacon, New York. She was the daughter of the late William T. and Anna Gray Galbraith. Dorothy attended Beacon city schools and graduated from Beacon High School in 1935. Following high school, she attended Krissler Business Institute in Poughkeepsie but departed to start work at the New York Rubber Corporation in Beacon during World War II making rubber rafts, life jackets and other equipment for the war effort.
She married Joseph N. Ferrone at St. John the Evangelist Church in Beacon on February 11, 1945. They were married for nearly 59 years until his death in 2003. Together they had three sons; Gary T. of Poughkeepsie, Brian J. and Gregory J. of Spring, TX. After raising her children, she returned to work. She was employed by the Fishkill National Bank in Beacon in 1969 until she retired in 1981.
Dorothy is survived by her sons Gary T. (Nancy) and Gregory J. (Diane) Ferrone, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Joseph N. Ferrone, her son Brian J. Ferrone and her older brother John Galbraith.
There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joachim Cemetery in Beacon on Tuesday, May 5 for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joachim-St. John the Evangelist Church, 2 Oak Street, Beacon, New York 12508-1805.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020