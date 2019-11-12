|
|
Dorothy E. Ronk
Clintondale - Dorothy (Dottie) Ronk, age 77 passed away peacefully at home with her two daughters by her side on November 10, 2019.
She was born March 28, 1942 in Binghamton, NY. She married James (Jim) Ronk on October 20, 1979 in Highland, NY who predeceased her on September 9, 2010.
Dottie worked at Vassar Brothers Hospital from 1978 - 1993 as a Certified Nursing Assistant and a Certified Bereavement Counselor.
She treasured her children, son-in-laws and grandchildren very much. She loved spending every moment with them. She was so proud of them. There were her pride and joy.
Dottie loved her birthday. Her family celebrated her birthday the entire month of March. She was so loved by so many people.
She also enjoyed going to Foxwoods, staying at the hotel and playing bingo with her daughters. Every time she went to bingo, she always had to be her son-in-law "Mark's" partner.
Dottie is survived by her two daughters that loved her very much. They were her best friends and had a very special relationship. Tami Gunsch and husband Mark, Barbie Banker and husband Guy. She was predeceased by her daughter Kelly Minkler.
Four stepchildren, who she always considered her own. Dorothy Gannon and husband Thomas, Keven Ronk and wife Rebecca, Jeffery Ronk and wife Laurie and Brian Minkler and wife Linda.
Dottie had 10 grandchildren that she loved spending time with. She was so proud of all their accomplishments. They meant the world to her. Mark Gunsch Jr. and Fiancé Danielle Truscello, Dr. Matthew Gunsch and wife Dr. Casey Dougherty-Gunsch, Ryan Gunsch who always made her laugh with his crazy made up stories, Ricky Banker and Fiancé Alexis Lazar, Amanda and Andrew Choate, Madison and McKenna Ronk, Ian and Carley Ronk.
She also loved spending time with her sisters, Alberta (Buttons) Egan and husband John, Maryanne Agne and Patty Sozio and husband Frank.
Three great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many friends, all of which she loved and touched deeply.
"Mom you have given so much to everyone and asked for so little in return. Thank you for always being there for us. We will love you forever"
Please join us to celebrate the life of an amazing person on Thursday morning, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Clintondale Christian Church, 302 Crescent Avenue, Highland NY 12528.
Dottie brought "The Adopted a Family Program" to Vassar Hospital when she worked there, as she saw the need that children would not have a holiday without our help.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots at toysfortots.org in memory of our wonderful mother and grandma, Dottie Ronk.
Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the family of Dottie by visiting www.copelandhammerl.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019