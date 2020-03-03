|
Dorothy Ellsworth
Wappinger Falls - Dorothy S. Ellsworth, a longtime resident of Wappingers Falls and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away at home on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was 93.
Daughter of the late George and Anna (Schmeid) Schumann, she was born in Hawley, PA on July 18, 1926. During World War II, Dorothy worked for the F.B.I. in Philadelphia and later went on to work for I.B.M. as an administrative assistant.
A member of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill, she was active with the church's Marion Guild, Craft Fair, and Senior Trip Program. Dorothy's hobbies included sewing and piano, and she loved vacationing in Cape Cod. More than anything else, she cherished being a grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren.
On July 26, 1950, she married Robert K. Ellsworth in Hawley, PA. She was predeceased by her husband on March 23, 1976.
Dorothy is survived by six children: Robert Ellsworth & his wife Beverly of New Paltz, Scott Ellsworth of Wappingers Falls, James Ellsworth of Wappingers Falls, Ann Lyman& her husband Roy of Foster, RI, Mary Winters & her husband Keith of Poughquag, and John Ellsworth & his wife Lisa of Wappingers Falls; nine grandchildren: Laura Telese & her husband Paul, Lori Olheiser & her husband Michael, Michael Lyman, John Lyman, Andrew Winters, Damon Gentile, Bradley Ellsworth, Hailee Ellsworth, and Sophia Ellsworth; three great-grandchildren: Antonio and Olivia Telese, and Jordan Olheiser; her sister, Dolores Gillette of Allentown, PA; and many nieces & nephews as well as other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her infant daughter Sharon Ellsworth as well as her brother, John Schumann.
Calling hours will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9 at Blessed Virgin Mary, Queen of Peace Church, 314 Chestnut Ave., Hawley, PA. Interment will be at Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 ().
For online tributes, you can visit Dorothy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020