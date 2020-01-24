Services
Burnett & White Funeral Home
7461 South Broadway
Red Hook, NY 12571
(845) 758-5042
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:45 AM
Procession to the cemetery for services will form
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Poughkeepsie, NY
Dorothy F. Klein


1941 - 2020
Dorothy F. Klein Obituary
Dorothy F. Klein

Red Hook - Dorothy F. Klein, 78, of Red Hook, NY, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 16, 1941, in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Dorothy (Burchell) Purdy, Sr.. Dorothy married Charles H. Klein on Dec 28, 1985 in Red Hook, NY, and he predeceased her on March 5, 1996. Her first husband, Robert A. Spallina, Sr also predeceased her.

For many years, Dorothy worked as a home health aide, and provided home care for many residents throughout the area.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Alison L. & Mike Schultz of Red Hook, NY, William A. & Ginger Spallina of Hampton, VA, and Karianne Spallina of Red Hook, NY; her grandchildren

Kaela Schram, Travis Bard, and Taylor Schultz; along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her husbands, her son Robert A. Spallina, Jr.; her brothers, William G. Purdy, II, and Brian Purdy; and a stepbrother, Richard D. Purdy predecease her.

Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm.

Procession to the cemetery for services will form at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 9:45 AM. Graveside services and interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY will be held at 11 am.

Memorial donations may be made in Dorothy's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.

For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Remember
